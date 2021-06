ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने टेस्ट मैच में वापसी करने पर दी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

💬"It's nice to join the camp and i hope to play a big role over the next few days."💬



Trent Boult is back for New Zealand and hopeful of having a big say in the second #ENGvNZ Test 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📱 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/plQB5LvtVG pic.twitter.com/U1CVQmf4V2