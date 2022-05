मेड्रिड ओपन : यूक्रेन की कलिनीना ने यूएस ओपन विजेता रदुकानू को हराकर किया बाहर

Sara Sorribes Tormo joins Paula Badosa, Anabel Medina Garrigues, & Carla Suarez Navarro as the only Spanish women to advance to the #MMOPEN QFs.Having never made it past 2R in her previous 9 tries in Madrid, d. Pavlyuchenkova, Osaka, & Kasatkina to make her 2nd WTA 1000 QF.