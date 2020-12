जॉन सीना के WWE में 4 सबसे बढ़िया और यादगार मैच

Talk about a match fitting for John Cena to become a 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.



The John Cena vs AJ Styles match at the Royal Rumble is an absolute CLASSIC!



Not bad for a guy who has 5 moves and can’t work 😉👏#WWE #JohnCena #RoyalRumble #AJStyles pic.twitter.com/v7DXYqyFb1