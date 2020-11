BECKY LYNCH IS PREGNANT AND RELINQUISHES THE TITLE TO ASUKA.



THE MITB MATCH WAS FOR THE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP. THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST EMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS AND STARTS TO RAW IN YEARS.



CONGRATULATIONS @BeckyLynchWWE! You will be missed, go have that baby!#WWERAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/qAPTcPOusz