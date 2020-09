5 WWE स्टार्स जिनकी बेटियां इस समय मेन रोस्टर में काम कर रही हैं

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day Dad! Love you as big as the sky 🤍 There's two things I know for sure She was sent here from heaven And she's daddy's little girl As I drop to my knees by her bed at night She talks to Jesus, and I close my eyes. And I thank God for all of the joy in my life Oh, but most of all, for For butterfly kisses after bedtime prayer Stickin' little white flowers all up in her hair "Walk beside the pony Daddy, it's my first ride" "I know the cake looks funny Daddy, but I sure tried" Oh, with all that I've done wrong I must have done something right To deserve a hug every morning And butterfly kisses at night Sweet sixteen today She's looking like her mamma A little more every day One part woman, the other part girl To perfume and makeup From ribbons and curls Trying her wings out in a great Big world but I remember Butterfly kisses after bedtime prayer Stickin' little white flowers all up in her hair "You know how much I love you daddy But if you don't mind I'm only gonna kiss you on the cheek this time" Oh with all that I've done wrong I must have done something right To deserve her love every morning And butterfly kisses at night All the precious time Oh like the wind, when the years go by Precious butterfly Spread your wings and fly She'll change her name today She'll make a promise And I'll give her away Standing in the bride room Just staring at her She asked me what I'm thinking And I said "I'm not sure I just feel like I'm losing my baby girl" Then she leaned over, gave me Butterfly kisses, with her mama there Sticking little white flowers all up in her hair "Walk me down the aisle daddy, it's just About time" "Does my wedding gown look pretty Daddy?" "Daddy don't cry" Oh with all that I've done wrong I must have done something right To deserve her love every morning And butterfly kisses I couldn't ask God for more, man, this is What love is I know I've gotta let her go, but I'll always Remember Every hug in the morning, and butterfly kisses 🎶