5 बड़े WWE सुपरस्टार्स जिन्हें कंपनी से निकाल दिया गया था लेकिन इस बारे में बहुत कम लोग जानते होंगे

Well well we’ll... a little case of #ThisDayInHerStory #happybirthday to ME & a #happyanniversary to US @trishstratuscom !!! 🙌 14yrs ago today I became @wwe #WomensChampion for the very 1st time on the Grandest Stage of them all against my all time greatest rival! Every year during #Wrestlemania week I get reminded of my match with Trish at Wrestlemania 22 in Chicago. It truly always makes me smile. I always say if I could bottle up how I felt that night and give it away I’d be a freaking God! Lol. I’m so grateful that we had the opportunity for a build up like that, that took you on a epic emotional roller coaster, all to that unforgettable night! To be able create all those moments, together, that still mean so much to you all 14 years later is still surreal sometimes! You can come up with ideas, and you can think they’re good or even great, but until it happens, & get that genuine electric reaction, you never truly know. So when we were out there and I let out that scream... of pure adrenaline infected joy... that was real... we really made magic that night siz! Thank you all for one helluva ride. That night and over the last 14yrs, 9 championships, and another one just waiting... I can’t wait to do it all again soon my friends! 😘 #throwbackthursday #throwback #wwe #wwedivas #wweuniverse #wwewrestlemania #wwenetwork #wwewomenschampion #wrestling #womenswrestling #wwewomen #thisdayinhistory #MickieMania