WWE में 2020 में हुई 5 बड़ी चीजें जिसके कारण फैंस इसे सालों तक याद रखेंगे

WWE Giving The Undertaker His Final Farewell At Survivor Series: The Undertaker will have a "final farewell" at 2020's Survivor Series, which was the beginning of the Deadman's career. 30 years ago, the man called the Undertaker was… https://t.co/PYl2dS79gd #EntertainmentGames pic.twitter.com/wOE4MpBFGl