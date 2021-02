WWE की 5 ऑन-स्क्रीन दुश्मनियां जो असल जिंदगी में भी जारी रही

#OnThisDay in 2006, Booker T defeated Batista on #smackdown to retain the World Heavyweight Championship (aired 8/9) with some help from King Bookers Court.... That's how it's done @BaronCorbinWWE 😉@BookerT5x @DaveBautista @RealKingRegal @ringfox1 #wwe #WorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/b6H9MYGRE4