14 बार के वर्ल्ड चैंपियन रैंडी ऑर्टन को लेकर फेमस WWE सुपरस्टार ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

"The day I and @RandyOrton clicked was when I had 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 promo with @WWEAsuka..."



"I go to the locker room, Randy comes in and goes 'Hey Riddle, was that planned? I don't care if it was, best work yet' and left!"



This makes us love @SuperKingofBros and RK-Bro even more 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/XoByrMpmOO