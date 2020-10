It’s Friday. Who’s to say really @wwe Some might say it’s like being the only 1 not picked for dodgeball (I have lil legs I get it) or shall I say it’s all about the ratings... the possibilities @USA_Network or @WWEonFOX #LastAgentStanding #HoldingOutForThePaper#ShowMeTheMoney https://t.co/EVD1kAW5cB