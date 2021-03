"कोफी किंग्सटन WWE से खुश नहीं होने के कारण कंपनी को छोड़ने वाले थे"

EXCLUSIVE: The #NewDay are now the 1️⃣1️⃣ TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins had a night of triumph on #WWERaw but have a lot to say about their BIG #WrestleMania challenge from @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/w8fFwyIfb6