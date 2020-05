6 फुट 9 इंच लंबे दिग्गज ने मौजूदा WWE चैंपियन को खुली चुनौती देते हुए फाइट के लिए ललकारा

“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook!”



“He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!”



The WWE Champion is on @Tyson_Fury’s radar 👀



Give 👏 Us 👏 This 👏 Fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4o0pzowgP