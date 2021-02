"WWE में ड्रू मैकइंटायर, ऐज और रैंडी ऑर्टन के साथ मैच लड़कर अपनी धाक जमाना चाहता हूं"

"Everybody can't be featured all the time, we can't all be the Champion, the talent pool right now is insane."



✅ @DMcIntyreWWE

✅ @EdgeRatedR

✅ @RandyOrton

✅ @AJStylesOrg @ArcherOfInfamy sets his sights on the best #WWERaw has to offer and praises the strength-in-depth. pic.twitter.com/8CLbn1mPo1