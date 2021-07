WWE में 1500 से ज्यादा मैच लड़ने वाले दिग्गज ने रैंडी ऑर्टन की तारीफ में गढ़े कसीदे, कहा-महान रेसलर

I think it’s time that @WWE has some Latina Heat.. Don’t you? I think it’s time for a Latina to stand up right now and become Ms Money In The Bank and bring that home for us. Me siento muy orgullosa de poder representar a todos los Latinos en WWE.

For #Latinos. For NEW YORK. 🇵🇷🗽 pic.twitter.com/8J9SHRo8mH