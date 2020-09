3 फीमेल WWE सुपरस्टार्स जिनकी शादी नॉन-रेसलर्स से हुई

View this post on Instagram

. Today was the 1st day I can recall in recent weeks that I didn’t feel anxiety. Not even for 5 minutes. I consider myself a very chill person to begin with..but lately the anger I feel being emanated from all directions has been rocking my boat. As I know it has for so many of you. . My usual go to’s are my sweat sessions, meditation or finding a quiet place to plant my feet in the grass while talking to God & the Cardinal that I swear is my Dad nosey - ing around. But lately it all feels defensive because the anxiety hits me as soon as I see my phone in the am...any number of notifications on my phone. . So today. I started something new. NO notifications on phone. Didn’t even look at it until 3 hrs after waking up. 😱No news. No twitter trending subjects to grab my focus. And a few allotted IG bursts later in the day. . It helped. A LOT. Sharing this is case you feel like joining me in trying it. Obviously we need our phones for work but the access we are giving the world to attack our peace of mind 24/7, instill fear, trigger us into acting like ppl we aren’t.. is getting out of control & I’m working on setting those boundaries. . We gotta set boundaries on what we allow in each day or we allow all the negative to start blinding us from anything positive. . Ok thats my ramble. Over and out. ✌🏽🙏🏽💪🏽🤍👊🏽👍🏼