3 WWE सुपरस्टार्स जिनकी विंस मैकमैहन के साथ अजीब रिलेशनशिप बन गयी थी 

View this post on Instagram

Today the world lost the greatest ring announcer in the history of sports-entertainment. Howard Finkel made any event he was a part of better-either in front of or behind the camera. And, to hear him deliver his trademark line(annnnddd newwwwww...!!!) was always so special! Here’s a pic from 98’ SummerSlam where I lost my hair to @realxpac and weeks earlier I had shaved the Fink’s hair. We always loved to joke around about this event. Rest In Peace my friend...love ya Fink! @wwe