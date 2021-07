5 कारण क्यों रोमन रेंस और सैथ रॉलिंस के बीच WWE यूनिवर्सल चैंपियनशिप के लिए मैच जरूर होना चाहिए

5 YEARS AGO



The Heist of The Century.



Seth Rollins crashed the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and Stomp Roman Reigns to win the WWE Title and close out WrestleMania 31.



March 29, 2015

March 29, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MsS34qaCNy