5 मौके जब WWE सुपरस्टार्स ने एक-दूसरे पर अनप्रोफेशनल होने का आरोप लगाया

#OnThisDay in 2003, Kurt Angle freestyle raps with John Cena on #SmackDown (aired 10th June)



'My name is Kurt Angle & what the heck, I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck!' 😂



Shout out to Brian Hebner for the beat @RealKurtAngle @JohnCena #WWE #JohnCena @babyhebner pic.twitter.com/4LujqqoHPU