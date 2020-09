Former WWE Tag Team Champion and member of the Spirit Squad Kenny will be in action during @LProWrestling Homecoming at the Clinton MA Elks Hall on Saturday, February 24 . #KennyDykstra @Kenny__Dykstra #SWO #SquadWorldOrder #TheSquad https://t.co/jW0IN1oaFD pic.twitter.com/qBjQpkpl6I