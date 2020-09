WWE सुपरस्टार बोला, मैंने किसी का फिनिशिंग मूव नहीं चुराया

Nah boss lol. Cobbzilla's slam goes the other direction and has a full stop. I'd never steal my boy's move. I call it that the #JeffBrownSlam.



He's a former wrestler in TX. He used it when I first started. I was always a fan so when he retired, I started using it to pay homage. https://t.co/3Wqfyh3kB7