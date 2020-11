WWE Raw प्रीव्यू: रोमन रेंस को मिलेगी चेतावनी, दिग्गज की होगी चौंकाने वाली हार?

From @mikethemiz to #TheFiend to @WWERomanReigns...everyone has their sights set on the new #WWEChampion @RandyOrton.



What could be in store for #TheViper tomorrow night on #WWERaw?

📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/oKBTLEU8i6 pic.twitter.com/IwhlJPDpVp