WWE SummerSlam 2019 में हुए सभी चैंपियनशिप मैचों के नतीजों पर एक नजर

EXCLUSIVE: "I'm better than him, I'm smarter than him, I've been in 'the biz' longer than him, I'm a heartthrob, I AM A COWBOY."@AJStylesOrg claims there's no doubt that he's better than @KingRicochet after defeating him at #SummerSlam! @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/YPTCiUlqiB