This @WWE ThunderDome is a symbol of oppression. They want to control & manipulate you. We say NO MORE! We will invade the ThunderDome and claim it for RETRIBUTION! Wear your masks! Bring your signs! Allow the world to see that You Are #MAC̼ḘM̬O̙̖̳͌ͥ͋B #TRIBUTES & #RETRIBUTION! pic.twitter.com/CC0oI3JIJ6