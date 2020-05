5 चौंकाने वाली चीजे़ं जो इस हफ्ते WWE SmackDown में हो सकती है

.@SonyaDevilleWWE still has 𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙮 more ideas of how she's going to ruin @WWE_MandyRose's life, and it all starts this week in a Mixed Tag Team Match! #SmackDown @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/XChHQtqIW8