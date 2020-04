5 WWE सुपरस्टार्स जो मिस्टर Money in the Bank 2020 बन सकते हैं

AJ Styles couldn't have had a better 4 years in WWE.



-Won Multiple World Titles

-Had Great Matches with Cena, Lesnar, and Taker

-Was basically the face of the Smackdown brand in 2016-17

-Main Evented Multiple PPV's and #WrestleMania



